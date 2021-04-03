Rep. Darrell Issa calls on President Biden to reverse immigration policies

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Unaccompanied migrant children seeking asylum are currently being housed at the San Diego Convention Center, which city officials have planned to fill with up to 1,400 migrant children.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is deploying more agents to U.S.-Mexico border amid an influx of people heading towards the border to seek asylum.

Rep. Darrell Issa, 50th Congressional District, joined KUSI to discuss the border crisis.