Rep. Darrell Issa details why he opposed impeaching President Trump





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House for a historic second time Wednesday, charged with “incitement of insurrection” over the deadly mob siege of the Capitol.

With the Capitol secured by armed National Guard troops inside and out, the House voted 232-197 to impeach Trump. The proceedings moved at lightning speed, with lawmakers voting just one week after violent pro-Trump loyalists stormed the U.S. Capitol, after the president’s calls for them to “peacefully and patriotically” protest against the election results.

Ten Republicans fled Trump, joining Democrats who said he needed to be held accountable and warned ominously of a “clear and present danger” if Congress should leave him unchecked before Democrat Joe Biden’s inauguration Jan. 20.

Trump is the only U.S. president to be twice impeached.

Republican Rep. Darrell Issa voted against the impeachment, and explained why with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego.

Issa started off saying, “what the president said, whether we like what he said or not, would never be chargeable in a federal court. So, we know that this is not a matter of a crime. In other words, this is not the equivalent, this is a political decision.”