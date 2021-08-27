Rep. Darrell Issa discusses getting San Diego families out of Afghanistan





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Bonsall, today announced two local San Diego-area families that were trapped in the Kabul region of Afghanistan have successfully been evacuated from that country.

“This is great news, the result of tireless work by our team to ensure that our people aren’t left behind in Afghanistan,” Issa said. “But while we have made extraordinary progress, there are so many more Americans stranded in Afghanistan. We have more work to do and under extremely difficult conditions.”

After being contacted by local school officials, as well as a local husband and father and another relative, Issa’s staff was informed that families with several children were among the thousands of American citizens stranded in Afghanistan.

In addition, Issa’s office received a request for help from the husband and father of five American citizens via a form the congressman’s staff created on the issa.house.gov website. Issa then directed efforts to the highest levels of the U.S. government, including the State Department, the Department of Defense and the White House, before the families began to be successfully extracted from Afghanistan.

Rep. Darrell Issa joined KUSI to discuss this further.

We’re working all night.

We’re not giving up.

Every American out safely from Afghanistan. — Rep. Darrell Issa (@repdarrellissa) August 27, 2021