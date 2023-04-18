Rep. Darrell Issa discusses House Judiciary Committee hearing on NYC crime

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Republican-led House Judiciary Committee held a field hearing in Manhattan Monday, to focus on the sharp rise of violent crime in New York.

The hearing was held in part to make the argument that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is prosecuting Donald Trump for a crime he won’t reveal to Americans, while he could be focused on things that matter, like this sharp rise in violent crime.

The hearing comes amid an escalating feud between GOP Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan and Manhattan’s Democrat District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Bragg recently sued Jordan, in an attempt to block the Judiciary Committee’s attempts to obtain documents and testimony related to the Trump investigation.

Tuesday, House Attorneys argues they should be immune from civil lawsuits because their actions are “within the legislative sphere.”

Democrats claim the hearing is a political stunt.

Republican California Congressman Darrell Issa discussed the hearings in more detail with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.