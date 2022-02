Rep. Darrell Issa gives update on invasion of Ukraine





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine develops and countries around the world respond, Rep. Darrell Issa, representing the 50th Congressional District, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” for an updated discussion of events unfolding in Ukraine.

RELATED STORY: War on Ukrainian soil: Updates on Russia’s invasion