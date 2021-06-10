Rep. Darrell Issa invites VP Kamala Harris to visit southern border in San Diego





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Rep. Darrell Issa has invited VP Kamala Harris to visit southern border in San Diego.

Harris has refused to do so since taking office.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News, Issa said, “the conditions that she saw at the border when she was a senator … have deteriorated as a result of the policies of this administration, and she needs to see that firsthand, anyone who sees that will, in fact, make a decision that some of the polices implemented in the first 100 days of this administration need to be reversed. … Unless you want open borders.”

Issa posted his invitation to his Twitter feed as well:

To: @VP

It's good that after months of refusing to do so, you say you will visit our southern border. So this is an official invitation to join me in San Diego to see with your own eyes how truly devastating the Biden Administration’s open borders policies are for this country. — Rep. Darrell Issa (@repdarrellissa) June 10, 2021

Let our outstanding Border Patrol show you how new and secure fencing was working before this White House dismantled it. Let them show how much more dangerous their job has become since you took office. /2 — Rep. Darrell Issa (@repdarrellissa) June 10, 2021

And especially, let them show you how — contrary to your claim this week — our border is very much not closed and illegal migrants are not being turned back. They are being turned loose. This crisis is getting worse every day. You can't ignore it any longer or wish it away. — Rep. Darrell Issa (@repdarrellissa) June 10, 2021