Rep. Darrell Issa invites VP Kamala Harris to visit southern border in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Rep. Darrell Issa has invited VP Kamala Harris to visit southern border in San Diego.
Harris has refused to do so since taking office.
In an exclusive interview with Fox News, Issa said, “the conditions that she saw at the border when she was a senator … have deteriorated as a result of the policies of this administration, and she needs to see that firsthand, anyone who sees that will, in fact, make a decision that some of the polices implemented in the first 100 days of this administration need to be reversed. … Unless you want open borders.”
Issa posted his invitation to his Twitter feed as well: