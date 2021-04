Rep. Darrell Issa on educating migrant children at the Convention Center

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After reports that teachers would be sent to teach in-person for migrant children at the San Diego Convention Center, Congressman Darrell Issa (R-50) released a statement asking why all schools in the San Diego region have not opened fully for in-person instruction.

Congressman Darrell Issa (R-50) joined KUSI to discuss updates on migrant children being sheltered at the Convention Center.