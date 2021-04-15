Rep. Darrell Issa on President Biden announcing troops will be pulled out of Afghanistan

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – President Joe Biden extended former President Trump’s May 1 deadline to remove U.S. troops from Afghanistan to the date of September 11.

The homecoming would mark 20 years since former President George W. Bush ordered an invasion of Afghanistan after the Sept. 11 attacks on New York City and the Pentagon.

After Biden’s announcement, NATO members noted that there was no military solution to Afghanistan’s challenges.

The Taliban’s threat level to the U.S. is considered to be at a point where American military presence in the region is not required.

Rep. Darrell Issa joined Logan Brynes on KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego to echo President Biden’s decision to take the troops abroad back home.