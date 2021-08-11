Rep. Darrell Issa on Senate passing the $1T infrastructure bill





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The U.S. Senate has passed the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.

The bill provides funding for priorities like roads, bridges, rail, transit, and the electric grid.

The total price tag includes $550 billion dollars in new federal spending over five years.

The bill now heads to the House of Representatives that is currently out for August recess.

It won’t likely take up the measure until the fall.

Rep. Darrell Issa, representing the 50th Congressional District, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the bill.

Rep. Issa began the interview by stating that infrastructure is certainly needed, adding that his three highest priorities are California 67, the expansion of the Otay Mesa East Port of Entry at the border, and the intersection of SR-78 and I-15, what Issa called one of the most dangerous intersections in the country.

I’d like to see the bill amended and do more for roads and bridges, Rep. Issa said.