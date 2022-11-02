Rep. Darrell Issa (R) runs for newly drawn 48th congressional district





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California’s newly drawn 48th congressional district encompasses most of East County and houses thousands of constituents.

Rep. Darrell Issa is running for re-election, switching from his current position in California’s 50th district to the newly drawn 48th. His main concerns are homelessness, the economy, and national security.

Issa joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to discuss his policies and his hopes for the future of California. He is running against Democrat Stephen Houlahan.