Rep. Darrell Issa responds to efforts to expand protections for Supreme Court Justices

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In the wake of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion on Roe v. Wade that was leaked, protestors have been staking out at the homes of Supreme Court Justices.

As a result, lawmakers have introduced legislation to add more protection for the Justices and their families.

Rep. Darrell Issa, representing the 50th Congressional District, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of this legislation.