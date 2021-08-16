Rep. Darrell Issa says Biden Administration was “delusional” thinking Taliban wouldn’t take over

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) – Just over one week ago, President Biden told the world that there was no chance the Taliban would take over Afghanistan after the removal of the US Military.

Immediately after the US troops left Afghanistan, the Taliban took over all of our military equipment that was left in the region including humvees, drones, helicopters, guns and ammunition. Then, the Taliban took over the US Embassy in Kabul, and even the city of Kabul.

The Taliban’s new rule over the wider capital after a lightning advance across the country took just over the wider capital after a lightning advance across the country that took just over a week to dethrone the country’s Western-backed government. The Taliban takeover forced President Ashraf Ghani to flee the country, bringing an end to a two-decade campaign in which the U.S. and its allies had tried to transform Afghanistan.

Monday, thousands of Afghans rushed onto the tarmac of Kabul’s international airport, some so desperate to escape the Taliban capture of their country that they held onto an American military jet as it took off and plunged to death. U.S. officials said the chaos at the airport left at least seven people dead.

Videos of the chaos in Afghanistan can be seen all over the internet of people doing whatever it takes to get out of the country, to avoid living under the Taliban’s rule.

Congressman Darrell Issa explained, “I am terribly sorry to report, that we are not going to get all of our people out. We are not going to get many members of the media out, interpreters, the confusion, the chaos and lack of proper preparation has created a situation in which thousands of principles and tens of thousands of families are going to be trapped. Some of them are going to be killed as we speak.”

Issa put it simply, “the chaos is not because we failed to plan, but because they planned a failed departure.”

Issa added that “the Department of Defense, the Department of State and the president were delusional in believing that this force was going to stabilize and hold the country. They began a withdrawal, or finished a withdrawal, in the height of the Taliban’s season in which they normally do their offensives, and then pretended this force was going to succeed.”

While the world watched the Taliban take over Afghanistan and their people fleeing for their lives, President Joe Biden was on vacation at Camp David. Biden is returning the White House Monday afternoon to address the world on the situation he created.

One of the most iconic and symbolic scenes of our generation. US Air Force *excuses* itself through fleeing (and falling) young Afghans at Kabul’s airport, among other insane scenes pic.twitter.com/KNr81vlnyn — Hassan I. Hassan (@hxhassan) August 16, 2021

NOW – Thousands of people trying to flee the Taliban arrive outside #Kabul airport. Gunshots can be heard.pic.twitter.com/Gt4vVZBIkz — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) August 16, 2021