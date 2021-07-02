Rep. Darrell Issa says the situation at the US-Mexico border is a ‘catastrophe’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Rep. Darrell Issa has just returned from yet another trip to the U.S.-Mexico border. This time, he visited the Texas border region near McAllen, Texas.

Unlike Vice President Kamala Harris, Issa went to the Texas border to see the crisis with his own eyes.

Harris visited El Paso, Texas earlier this week, but was five miles from the border. Plus, El Paso has a wall, and there is no crisis there.

Rep. Issa invited VP Harris to visit the San Diego border region with him many weeks ago, but his invitation is yet to be accepted.

Issa tells KUSI News, “the Biden Administration has thrown open the nation’s borders and refused to stop or even slow down the invasion that has followed. Biden reversed policies that were working to stem border crossings, control the chaotic asylum request process and shut down trafficking. That’s all gone now.”

Issa now says the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border is not even a crisis, it is a catastrophe.

Rep. Issa was also in the traveling group that was with President Trump as he toured the border with Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Trump actually visited the border, and walked along the wall with border patrol officers and various officials.

Issa discussed his trip and the catastrophe at our southern border with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.