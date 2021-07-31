Rep. Darrell Issa to hold Vietnam Veteran events throughout San Diego County





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Too many Vietnam Veterans have not only been overlooked, but mistreated upon their return to America, described Rep. Darrell Issa, who represents California’s 50th Congressional District.

In effort to amend this, Issa, who joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego, will be holding several events to honor Vietnam Veterans in August.

Events:

Monday, August 2: 10 – 11 a.m. Temecula Civic Center, 41000 Main St., Temecula

Tuesday, August 3: 10 – 11 a.m. California Center for the Arts, 340 N Escondido

Wednesday, August 4: 10 – 11 a.m. Ronald Reagan Community Center, 195 E Douglas Ave., El Cajon

RSVP at any of the events to say thanks to a hero here.