Rep. Darrell Issa votes against the ‘extreme and inflexible’ PRO Act

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tuesday, San Diego’s only Republican Member of Congress, Darrell Issa (CA-50), voted against the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, which is more commonly known as the PRO Act.

The PRO Act, will bring California’s controversial AB 5, to the rest of the nation.

This bill’s author, Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez-Fletcher has said the bill’s goal was to protect workers who are being misclassified as independent contractors rather than employees. Now San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria co-authored the legislation.

Issa began his interview explaining that California has become “business unfriendly,” and “for the first time in our history, we will lose a Congressional seat” because so many people are fleeing California.

Issa said the legislation will bring people the right to unionize, but will take away their freedoms that many American workers love, including flexibility and the opportunity to be their own boss.

The House is expected to pass the legislation and send it to the Senate, where it’s future is uncertain, but President Biden has already announced he would sign it if it makes it to his desk.

Congressman Issa detailed his opposition to the PRO Act and warned of the potential harms it can bring to the nation with KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego.

Tonight, I voted against the PRO Act, one of the most partisan and divisive labor bills ever. It is extreme and inflexible, will diminish the rights of workers and employers, and rewrite the nation’s labor laws in favor of union special interests. But that's not the worst of it. — Rep. Darrell Issa (@repdarrellissa) March 9, 2021

Even worse, the PRO Act will bring to every state California’s AB 5, which destroyed numerous jobs by denying work to independent contractors. To take a reckless job killer like AB 5 and extend it across America is to make one state’s mistake the entire nation’s crisis. — Rep. Darrell Issa (@repdarrellissa) March 9, 2021

Furthermore, in January of 2020, Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez-Fletcher, the author of AB 5, discussed her legislation on KUSI News.

Gonzalez brushed off all issues were her law, and began by saying “there’s no indications that there’s thousands of people out of work.”

KUSI News interviewed dozens of people from various industries prior to the interview with Assemblywoman Gonzalez who all lost their jobs or had to implement major adjustments.

Those interview can be seen at www.kusi.com/ab5