Rep. Issa honors Border Patrol Agent David Blanco Ramirez on National Police Week





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On this year’s National Police Week, Congressman Darrell Issa paid tribute to fallen Border Patrol Agent David Blanco Ramirez.

David’s widow, Rosemary Ramirez, and Congressman Issa joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to detail how they are honoring Ramirez’s life.

Ramirez served in the Border Patrol for 18 years and passed away in the line of duty in 2021.

Below is the speech and Congressional record Rep. Issa gave for fallen agent Ramirez:

Title: Honoring David Blanco Ramirez

Hon.& Member’s Official Name: Hon. Darrell Issa

Full Name of Congressional State: California

Current Date: Monday, May 09, 2022 Member’s Name as it Appears in Official Record: Mr. Issa

**Type Extension to Remarks below, the space allotted will expand as you type** Mr. Speaker, I rise today to honor the life of Border Patrol Agent David Blanco Ramirez. Mr. Ramirez served in the U.S. Border Patrol for 18 years. While serving in the San Diego Sector’s Intelligence Unit during the migrant surge in September 2021, Agent Ramirez passed away in the line of duty. Mr. Ramirez was born and raised in Chula Vista, California. In 1993, he enlisted in the National Guard, beginning his long career of protecting our country. In 2003, Mr. Ramirez joined the Border Patrol’s San Diego sector, located near his hometown. After 18 years of service for the CBP’s forensic office, Agent Ramirez succumbed in 2021 to COVID-19 complications. He contracted the disease working in the 2021 surge in illegal aliens during our country’s unprecedented border crisis. He is survived by his loving wife Rosemary, who has served the San Diego community as a teacher’s assistant to children with special needs, as well as his three sons, his eldest following in his father’s footsteps and rising to the rank of 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. National Guard. We owe a debt beyond words to David Blanco Ramirez and his family. I am proud to rise today to honor his service to our nation.