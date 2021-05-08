Rep. Issa on hiring slow down and week jobs report

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Friday’s weak jobs report has spurred new arguments over big fed spending.

President Joe Biden insists an unexpected slowdown in companies’ hiring is clear new proof the U.S. needs the multitrillion-dollar federal boost he’s pushing.

But his sales effort is challenged by critics who say Friday’s jobless figures show his earlier aid legislation — successfully rushed through Congress — is actually doing more harm than good.

The government report seemed to show that the U.S. economy is not so much accelerating as stutter-stepping along, as the unemployment rate ticked up to 6.1%.

Economists had projected roughly one million added jobs last month. And the modest 266,000 indicated that Biden’s earlier $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package has provided an uneven boost so far.

50th Congressional District Rep. Darrell Issa, joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the jobs report.

Issa also says he plans to introduce legislation to allow a Veterans Memorial Day Event.