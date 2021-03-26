Rep. Issa on San Diego Convention Center to hold asylum-seeking unaccompanied minors

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – City and county leaders announced Monday that the San Diego Convention Center is being made available for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to temporarily house unaccompanied migrant children seeking asylum.

According to HHS plans, the site will be used for approximately three months with the average stay for each child from 30 to 35 days. Plans are to provide the children food, medical care, a place to sleep and showers, as well as a recreation area.

However, the children will not be allowed to leave the facility until reunification with family occurs.

Congressman Darrell Issa joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the increase of migrants at the US-Mexico border.