Rep. Issa publishes thread on importance of recognizing what went wrong in 2020 election

KUSI Newsroom,
Posted:

KUSI Newsroom

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Rep. Darrell Issa published a Twitter thread outlining why we can’t “ignore what we know to be wrong with the 2020 elections.”

Issa’s complete thread is below:

Categories: Local San Diego News, National & International News, Politics
Tags: