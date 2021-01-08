Rep. Issa publishes thread on importance of recognizing what went wrong in 2020 election

Primary Menu
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Rep. Darrell Issa published a Twitter thread outlining why we can’t “ignore what we know to be wrong with the 2020 elections.”
Issa’s complete thread is below:
The U.S. Constitution clearly states that it is the responsibility of the state legislatures — not courts — to direct the manner in which members of the Electoral College are selected.
— Darrell Issa (@DarrellIssa) January 8, 2021
In Pennsylvania, the State Supreme Court extended the ballot deadline in violation of state statute. In Arizona, the Federal District Court changed election registration deadlines in violation of state statute, letting tens of thousands of voters to inappropriately cast votes.
— Darrell Issa (@DarrellIssa) January 8, 2021
This occurred in California last year when I was forced to sue the Governor after he violated the U.S. Constitution by unilaterally changing election laws via executive order. We were successful, and the he and the CA Legislature then appropriately codified his executive order.
— Darrell Issa (@DarrellIssa) January 8, 2021
My colleagues and I spoke out in support of ballot integrity and the sacred right to vote. The process is now complete and a peaceful and orderly transition of power will occur, as it should.
— Darrell Issa (@DarrellIssa) January 8, 2021