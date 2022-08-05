Rep. Issa & State Sen. Brian Jones protest proposed placement of SVP in Borrego Springs

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Judge Theodore Weathers will decide whether or not sexually violent predator Douglas Badger should be placed in a Borrego Springs home.

Not too long ago, Judge David Gill made the decision to place SVP Michael Martinez in a Borrego Springs home, so residents are voicing their opposition even more this time around.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman was outside the courthouse with residents, Congressman Darrell Issa, and State Senator Brian Jones before the hearing, as they all voiced their opposition to allowing this violent criminal to live in Borrego Springs.

