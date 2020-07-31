Rep. Jim Jordan presses Dr. Fauci on protests spreading coronavirus during congressional hearing

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Dr. Anthony Fauci testified on Capitol Hill before a House panel investigating the coronavirus pandemic.

Congressman Jim Jordan challenged Dr. Fauci to comment on the widespread protests and the dangerous spread of coronavirus that can happen at them.

Rep. Jordan said over 500,000 people protested across the country in a single day, but no public health officials will admit a single case was spread as a result.