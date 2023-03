Rep. Kevin Kiley: Fentanyl dealers are murderers, should be prosecuted accordingly

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The top killer for people ages 18-45 in the United States is overdose.

The largest contributing factor to recent increases in overdose rates is the widespread availability and increase of fentanyl in the streets.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was joined by Congressman Kevin Kiley to discuss what the legal consequences should be for fentanyl dealers and distributors.

Fentanyl dealers are murderers and should be prosecuted accordingly. Yesterday a judge in my district agreed. The case is headed for trial. pic.twitter.com/jptucl16sO — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) March 2, 2023