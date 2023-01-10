Rep. Kevin Kiley (R-CA) discusses his first week in Congress amid Speaker vote saga
SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – At 1:54 AM last Saturday, Kevin Kiley was officially sworn in as a Member of the United States House of Representatives.
The swearing-in took longer than normal, as now Speaker Kevin McCarthy was unable to secure enough votes in the first fourteen tries, but received the needed number in the 15th voting round.
But the wait will be worth it, as Rep. Kevin Kiley is ready to hit the ground running.
Rep. Kiley joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the swearing-in process, and why his arrival in Congress will not make Governor Gavin Newsom’s life easier.