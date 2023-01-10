Rep. Kevin Kiley (R-CA) discusses his first week in Congress amid Speaker vote saga





SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – At 1:54 AM last Saturday, Kevin Kiley was officially sworn in as a Member of the United States House of Representatives.

The swearing-in took longer than normal, as now Speaker Kevin McCarthy was unable to secure enough votes in the first fourteen tries, but received the needed number in the 15th voting round.

But the wait will be worth it, as Rep. Kevin Kiley is ready to hit the ground running.

Rep. Kiley joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the swearing-in process, and why his arrival in Congress will not make Governor Gavin Newsom’s life easier.

It’s 1:54 AM and I’ve just been sworn in to the United States House of Representatives. Our country is worth fighting for. — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) January 7, 2023

First order of business: repealing Joe Biden's 87,000 new IRS agents. — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) January 8, 2023

I saw Newsom called California the "true freedom state" and assumed it was a Babylon Bee story. But this was the actual theme of his delusional Inaugural Address. — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) January 9, 2023

Tonight the House passed a rule to end proxy voting. Some members of Congress are upset they can no longer vote from the golf course. — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) January 10, 2023

Today we're creating a committee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. It will investigate how agencies have illegally monitored and targeted American citizens. — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) January 10, 2023

My arrival in Congress is not going to make Gavin Newsom's life easier. Quite the contrary. — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) January 10, 2023