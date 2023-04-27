Rep. Kevin Kiley: The debt ceiling bill was a long time coming





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The House passed a bill to raise the debt limit and slash government funding on Wednesday.

Four Republicans joined all House Democrats in voting against the bill that would raise the debt limit $1.5 trillion and slash government spending by $4 trillion. President Biden has threatened to veto the bill if it reaches his desk as it currently stands.

Kevin McCarthy counts this as his first big win as speaker.

California Congressman Kevin Kiley joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the bill and its significance.