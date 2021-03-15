Rep. Kevin McCarthy declares situation a ‘Biden Border Crisis’

EL PASO (KUSI) – Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and a delegation of House Republicans held a briefing on the southern border in El Paso, Texas, to talk about border security and immigration.

The group of law makers toured a detention facility and met with Customs and Border Protection officials to learn more about the drastic rise of unaccompanied children seeking to enter the country since President Biden took office.

So far, the Biden Administration has refused to call the situation a “crisis,” but Rep. McCarthy declared it a “Biden Border Crisis.”

McCarthy added that this was completely avoidable, and is a direct result of President Biden’s policies.