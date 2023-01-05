Rep. Kevin McCarthy reportedly proposes key concessions ahead of 7th Speaker vote

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Rep. Kevin McCarthy has failed to receive enough votes to become Speaker of the House.

The new Congress has voted 6 times over the last two days, and he has not made any ground. His Republican opponents seem to be holding strong, as they vow to support change in the Republican party’s leadership.

KUSI Political Contributor, Tom Del Beccaro, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to discuss the latest news as McCarthy has reportedly proposed key concessions to get the needed votes.

Shortly after this interview concluded, the House reconvened to vote on Speaker for the seventh time.