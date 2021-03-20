Rep. Peters announces funds to help San Diego County schools reopen safely

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Rep. Scott Peters (CA-52) announced grants that will be made available to Local Educational Agencies (LEAs) under the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund.

The funds were approved as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 that Rep. Peters helped pass last week.

Below is a list of the estimated funds each educational agency in the 52nd congressional district is anticipated to receive:

San Diego Unified School District: $342,596,000 (serving over 130,000 students)

Poway Unified School District: $19,309,000 (serving over 36,000 students)

Coronado Unified School District: $1,472,000 (serving over 3,000 students)

San Dieguito Union High School District: $6,289,000 (serving over 13,000 students)

“Parents and children want a return to in-person school and they want it done safely,” said Rep. Peters. “The funds ensured by the American Rescue Plan Act will give teachers and staff much-needed flexibility to do what needs to be done to safely welcome students in the classroom and boost virtual teaching capabilities. These funds give us reason to remain hopeful on the way back to normalcy.” ​