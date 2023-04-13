Rep. Ro Khanna (D) calls Sen. Dianne Feinstein to resign

SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – Rep. Ro Khanna (D) on Wednesday called on California Democrat Sen. Dianne Feinstein to resign. She has two years left in her term, after which she announced she would retire.
It’s time for @SenFeinstein to resign. We need to put the country ahead of personal loyalty. While she has had a lifetime of public service, it is obvious she can no longer fulfill her duties. Not speaking out undermines our credibility as elected representatives of the people.
— Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) April 12, 2023
The call from Ro Khanna comes after the Senate Minority Leader contracted shingles and has since spent nearly two months recovering away from Washington.