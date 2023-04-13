Primary Menu

San Diego Home/Garden

Social Media Menu

Rep. Ro Khanna (D) calls Sen. Dianne Feinstein to resign

KUSI Newsroom,
Posted:

KUSI Newsroom

SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – Rep. Ro Khanna (D) on Wednesday called on California Democrat Sen. Dianne Feinstein to resign. She has two years left in her term, after which she announced she would retire.

The call from Ro Khanna comes after the Senate Minority Leader contracted shingles and has since spent nearly two months recovering away from Washington.

Categories: California News, Good Evening San Diego, Good Morning San Diego, National & International News, Politics, Trending

Related Posts:

Top Stories