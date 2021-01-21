Rep. Sara Jacobs discusses the inauguration of President Joe Biden





WASHINGTON DC (KUSI) – Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (CA-53) joins KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego to discuss what it was like to attend the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

Jacobs said she is “very glad” that President Biden is getting to work on day one with his executive orders.

President Biden said he will be “a president for all Americans,” including the over 74 million Americans who voted for President Trump. Jacobs said they will work to unify the county by providing small business relief.