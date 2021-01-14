Rep. Sara Jacobs explains why she voted to impeach President Donald J. Trump





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House for a historic second time Wednesday, charged with “incitement of insurrection” over the deadly mob siege of the Capitol.

With the Capitol secured by armed National Guard troops inside and out, the House voted 232-197 to impeach Trump. The proceedings moved at lightning speed, with lawmakers voting just one week after violent pro-Trump loyalists stormed the U.S. Capitol, after the president’s calls for them to “peacefully and patriotically” protest against the election results.

Ten Republicans fled Trump, joining Democrats who said he needed to be held accountable and warned ominously of a “clear and present danger” if Congress should leave him unchecked before Democrat Joe Biden’s inauguration Jan. 20.

Trump is the only U.S. president to be twice impeached.

Rep. Sara Jacobs was one of the Democrats to vote in favor of impeaching President Trump, and she joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to explain why she did in more detail.