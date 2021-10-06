Rep. Sara Jacobs on the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the Build Back Better Act

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Back in August, the Senate passed an infrastructure bill which includes $550 billion in new funding for infrastructure.

The House is now negotiating when to vote on it but a deadline has been set for Oct. 31.

Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (D) 53rd Congressional District joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the infrastructure bill.

The congresswoman mentioned that she believes that both bills go really well together.

As it’s currently written, it’s entirely paid for and will have zero effect on the deficit, Rep. Jacobs clarified.