Rep. Scott Peters (D), Candidate for California’s 50th District

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Scott Peters (D) is running for re-election in California’s newly drawn 50th Congressional District and 52nd Congressional District.

Peters supports the Inflation Reduction Act and cut out-of-picket prescription drug costs for seniors.

He also wants to invest in Public Safety.

More info: https://scottpeters.com/