Rep. Scott Peters discusses division of Republican Party





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The House continued in gridlock on Jan. 6 as the 13th vote for Speaker of the House left the position undecided.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy picked up 15 additional votes throughout the day, but remained short by four.

Congressman Scott Peters, representing California’s 50th Congressional District, joined KUSI’s Allie Wagner to discuss the potential outcomes of the yet undecided vote.