Rep. Scott Peters part of bipartisan group in support of second stimulus bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is returning to Washington for one last attempt at deal-making this year. The only absolute must-do is preventing a government shutdown on Dec. 11. But lawmakers are also debating whether to deliver another round of coronavirus relief before President Donald Trump leaves office.

A virus bill would provide funding for vaccines and testing, for reopening schools and for helping small businesses. But the parties remain divided on the details and the cost. Failure to pass a measure would push virus aid to the top of President-elect Joe Biden’s legislative agenda.

Both Democrats and Republicans have debated a fresh installment of COVID-19 relief that all sides say they want. But a lack of good faith and an unwillingness to embark on compromises that might lead either side out of their political comfort zones have helped keep another rescue package on ice.

President Trump says the Democrats refuse to pass any relief bill to prevent him from getting credit, while the Democrats claim Republicans aren’t passing anything they come up with.

Pelosi seems to have overplayed her hand as she held out for $2 trillion-plus right up until the election. The results of the election, which saw Democrats lose seats in the House, appear to have significantly undercut her position, but she is holding firm on another round of aid to state and local governments.

Before the election, Trump seemed to be focused on a provision that would send another round of $1,200 payments to most Americans. He hasn’t shown a lot of interest in the topic since, apart from stray tweets. But the chief obstacles now appear to be Pelosi’s demand for state and local government aid and McConnell’s demand for a liability shield for businesses reopening during the pandemic.

At stake is funding for vaccines and testing, reopening schools, various economic “stimulus” ideas like another round of “paycheck protection” subsidies for businesses especially hard hit by the pandemic. Failure to pass a measure now would vault the topic to the top of Biden’s legislative agenda next year.

But, a group of bipartisan lawmakers has come together to support a version of the stimulus bill that some say is a compromise.

Rep. Scott Peters is part of that bipartisan group, and joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to explain what’s in it, and how it can benefit San Diegans.