Rep. Scott Peters to host telephone town hall to share update on COVID-19 spread in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Later Thursday evening, Congressman Scott Peters will be hosting a telephone town hall to provided an update on the presence of COVID-19 in San Diego and discuss the actions Congress has taken to help Americans during the difficult time.

The Congressman will be joined by Dr. Erica Ollmann Saphire, Ph.D., a world-class expert based in San Diego who was recently tapped to lead an international team of scientists in the effort to find the treatment for COVID-19. Dr. Saphire is a structural biologist, immunologist and professor of the La Jolla Institute for Immunology which has been doing critical work in infectious disease and vaccines for 30-plus years. They are now at the center of the global effort to fight the novel corona virus outbreak, with $1.73 million from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to focus on what antibody therapies are most effective against the novel coronavirus and to accelerate the research pipeline to provide immunotherapies to treat patients with severe manifestations of the virus.

The telephone town hall is FREE and available to those who reside in the 52nd Congressional District. Residents who wish to participate can find the call in number via Rep. Peters website.