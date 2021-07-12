Report: 1 Shot and Killed in La Presa Area of Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY (CNS) – Homicide detectives Monday were investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the La Presa area of Spring Valley, according to a report.

A 911 caller reported hearing gunfire about 11 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Crestmore Avenue and Elkelton Boulevard, just west of state Route 125, said San Diego County sheriff’s Lt. Daniel Vengler.

The victim, a man whose name was not immediately available, was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation.

A detailed description of the shooter was not immediately available.