Report: Donald J. Trump to announce 2024 presidential run on November 14

KUSI Newsroom,
Posted:

Updated:

KUSI Newsroom

Axios is reporting the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, will announce his 2024 presidential run on November 14th, 2022.

The report begins, “Former President Trump’s inner circle is discussing announcing the launch of a 2024 presidential campaign on Nov. 14 — with the official announcement possibly followed by a multi-day series of political events, according to three sources familiar with the sensitive discussions.”

With Republicans expected to win big in the midterms, Trump is aiming to build on that momentum when announcing his 2024 presidential campaign.

Trump Speaks At Nc Maga Rally

Trump Speaks At Nc Maga Rally

200302 The United States president Donald J. Trump at a Keep America Great rally on March 2, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA.

 

 

