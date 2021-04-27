Report: Number of first-time homeless people in the SD county doubled in 2020

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s Homeless Crisis Response System report found the number of first-time homeless people in the county increased from 2,326 in 2019 to 4,152 in 2020.

The report also found 2,530 veterans were in a shelter or had been on the street.

Founder of local nonprofit Wounded Warrior Homes Mia Roseberry joined Good Morning San Diego to talk about how the community can help homeless veterans in San Diego.