Report of armed man making threats prompts Birdland-area police standoff

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An armed man suspected of making threats at a Birdland-area apartment complex Tuesday holed up in a rental unit there when police arrived, prompting an hours-long standoff.

A 911 caller reported the suspect’s allegedly menacing behavior in the 2300 block of Cardinal Drive shortly before 2:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department. No injuries were reported.

When patrol officers arrived, the man, whose name was not immediately available, retreated into an apartment and ignored repeated orders to surrender, SDPD Sgt. Kevin Gibson said.

After the stalemate had gone on for more than an hour, police commanders called in a SWAT team to take up positions around the residential complex. Officers also closed several blocks of Cardinal Drive to through traffic pending resolution of the emergency.

Administrators at nearby Fletcher Elementary School put the campus on lockdown and began transporting students to Chesterton Elementary on Linda Vista Road to be pickup up by their parents, according to San Diego Unified School District officials.

The police standoff was ongoing as of shortly before 5 p.m., SDPD public-affairs Lt. Adam Sharki said.

Sharki declined to say what type of weapon the suspect was believed to be armed with and would not provide details about the threats the man allegedly had been making.