Report: San Diego could lose up to 350k jobs because of coronavirus





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County could lose up to 350,000 jobs as a result of closures caused by coronavirus, said a new report released Tuesday by San Diego Workforce Partnership.

The analysis from San Diego Workforce Partnership says low-skill jobs that can’t be done from homes, such as those at restaurants and hotels, will be most at risk. Other industries that one might not consider could also be hit — transportation, construction, and installation or maintenance repair.

Minorities will be disproportionately hit hard, the report said, with Latino and African-Americans least likely to have the ability to work from home. That is based on demographic data of employees in jobs the workforce sees as most at risk.

Peter Callstrom, CEO of the San Diego Workforce Partnership, said the response to the crisis must include retraining workers for more essential jobs, or at least into positions that have the ability to work from home.

“The positions that are able to work remotely are certainly benefiting,” Callstrom said in a digital press conference. “Those that simply aren’t able to (work from home), just don’t have any income.”

Workforce Partnership is regularly updating this website to direct laid-off workers to opportunities: workforce.org/covid-19/.