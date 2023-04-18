Reps in Senate move to replace Sen. Feinstein on Judiciary Committee





WASHINGTON (KUSI) – Sen. Dianne Feinstein has been absent from Congress for two months following a bout of shingles that has negatively impacted her health long after her technical “recovery”.

Her absence from the Senate Judiciary Committee is preventing roughly one-dozen presidential nominees from being approved/denied.

Senate Republicans are moving to block Democratic efforts to replace Sen. Feinstein, but senior Republicans made it clear they would not support such a vote.

The issue is creating enormous pressure on Feinstein to resign her position or return to Congress.