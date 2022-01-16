Republic Services strike continues into fifth week; Chula Vista City Council holds special meeting

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – San Diego County’s Republic Services strike is continuing into its fifth week.

The majority of the strike’s effects have been felt in Chula Vista, where trash piles grow higher outside homes.

Chula Vista City Councilmembers met virtually on Jan. 15 for a Special City Council Meeting, Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas wrote on Twitter.

City crews have been disposing the overflow trash in the meantime, even in the rain on Saturday, Mayor Salas wrote.

“I will say it again, the only way out of this is for a fair deal for our essential sanitation workers,” added Mayor Salas.

Rudy Ramirez, former Chula Vista city councilmember and candidate for Chula Vista Mayor, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the ongoing strike.

Today's Special Reconvened City Council Meeting at 6 p.m. is VIRTUAL only. Join online or watch on TV. eComments may be submitted now or live during the meeting. More information on how to watch, access the agenda, or submit an eComment is at https://t.co/EbGNUmDS0v pic.twitter.com/qLpK6B4QPr — Mary Salas (@MayorMarySalas) January 16, 2022