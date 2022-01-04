Republic Services strike enters week 3, garbage continues piling up





CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Now into its third week, trash and recycling is continuing to pile up outside the homes all over San Diego County served by Republic Services.

Republic Services has been negotiating with union leaders to settle the strike, but after three weeks, the two sides have still been unable to reach an agreement.

Meanwhile, the trash continues rotting in ever-growing piles in areas such as Chula Vista, along with other parts of San Diego.

Workers for Republic Services, one of the largest private waste-management companies in the U.S., are striking for improved wages and benefits.

The Teamsters Local No. 542 represents the workers.

KUSI’s Dan Plante was live from outside a neighborhood in Chula Vista with more information on the situation.