Republic Services to collect 4 weeks worth of trash this week

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Ed Lederman was out in Chula Vista amongst the four weeks worth of trash pile-up to talk about the collection resuming this week.

“In a meeting this morning, Republic Services promised that all trash, recycling and green waste will be collected starting Monday, January 10,” claims the Chula Vista Mayor.

If your trash has not been collected, please contact her at mayor@chulavistaca.gov. The trash strike will be discussed at Tuesday’s City Council meeting – Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.

Chula Vista Mayor, Mary Castillas Salas, talked with KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez about trash collection this week after four weeks of pile-up.

