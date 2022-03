Republic still has not refunded customers after month-long trash strike





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – People are still asking for credit from when Republic’s sanitation workers went on a month long strike. People still have not been refunded the money they paid for their trash to be taken away, which had obviously piled up for weeks.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Ed Lenderman was out with Russ Hall and Rudy Ramirez, to talk about Republic’s refunds.