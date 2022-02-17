Republican Anthony Trimino will run against Gavin Newsom in the 2022 election

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Californians will pick a new governor in the upcoming 2022 elections, or choose to re-elect Gavin Newsom.

Newsom easily won the recent recall election, but people are beginning to officially announce their candidacy to replace Newsom.

Anthony Trimino is campaigning against Newsom as a Republican. If you are not familiar with Trimino, you may have seen the sky writing he placed over SoFi Stadium during the Super Bowl. The message in the sky read, “Unmask Our Kids.”

Trimino message was an attack on Newsom’s support of the ongoing student mask mandate, which has become unpopular.

"UNMASK OUR KIDS" WRITTEN IN THE SKY ABOVE SUPER BOWL!!! pic.twitter.com/pgf9yKoQ8f — Andy Swan (@AndySwan) February 13, 2022

He joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to share his story and policy proposals.

For more information on Trimino’s campaign visit: anthonytrimino.com