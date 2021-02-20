Republican assemblyman publishes book on Gov. Newsom’s corruption, will speak at San Diego Freedom Market

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California Sate Assemblyman Kevin Kiley of District 6 joined KUSI to discuss the ongoing and exceptional restrictions on the state, noting California is still the only state in the country which bans indoor dining.

Kiley is in San Diego to promote his new book, “Recall Newsom: The Case Against America’s Most Corrupt Governor,” for which he will be holding book signings on Feb. 21, 2-4 p.m. at the address below:

3425 Camino del Rio S

San Diego, CA

Assemblyman Kiley is scheduled to speak at a Kearny Mesa event, the San Diego Freedom Market.

Visitors should expect food and drinks, dancing, and great vendors.

The Freedom Market event will take place Feb. 21, 2:30-8:30 p.m. at:

Encore Event Center

8253 Ronson Road

San Diego, CA