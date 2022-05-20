Republican Attorney Generals seek injunction to keep Title 42 intact

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For the past two years, a Trump-era measure, Title 42, allowed border patrol to prohibit entry of people unlawfully entering the country to bypass health-screening measures.

The pandemic protocol aimed at decreasing COVID cases and exposure.

Now the Biden Administration plans to lift the order on Monday, May 23.

However two dozen Republican Attorney General’s are seeking an injunction against the Biden Administration to keep Title 42 intact.

Rodney Scott, Former US Border Patrol Chief, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to talk more about the impacts of Title 42’s expiration.