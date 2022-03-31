Republican bill ambushed and butchered by Democratic assemblymen

Why can't Californians get a gas tax holiday?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There’s been a big push by Republican’s in Sacramento to pass a gas tax holiday. But so far House Democrats are keeping that from happening as the governor, who could immediately put the tax on hold, also refuses to do so.

So what is preventing these politicians from helping to ease the pain at the pump?

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with Former Governor Candidate, John Cox, about Newsom’s rebate decision and how democratic leaders completely botch Assemblymember Kevin Kiley’s bill.