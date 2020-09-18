Republican candidate CA-51 Juan Hidalgo is campaigning to replace Democrat Rep. Juan Vargas

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The November election is about a month and a half away, and candidates across San Diego County continue to campaign despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Republican candidate for the 51st Congressional District, Juan Hidalgo, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to discuss his policies and why he is a better representative for the district than the incumbent, Democrat Juan Vargas.